Senior psychologist to visit Dunlewey to discuss grief and loss

A principal psychologist from the Health Service Executive (HSE) will discuss the issues of grief and loss on Thursday, February 7.

Four young men tragically lost their lives in a crash that took place on January 27.

John Harley, 24, from Carrowcannon, Falcarragh, Shaun Harkin, 22, from Killult, Falcarragh, Mícheál Roarty, 24, from Dunlewey and Daniel Scott, 23, Beldam, Gortahork lost their lives in the crash.

Dr Maura Finnegan, a principal psychologist with the HSE will attend a 'Teacht le Cheile' on Thursday at 8pm.

All are invited to attend for some tea, company and conversation.

Neart tae, comhrá agus craic.