REVEALED: The number of drinks a week that greatly increases your cancer risk

Drinkaware research has revealed that 98% of the Irish public are unaware of their guidelines for 'low-risk' drinking and the excesses that could lead them to poor health.

Their research showed that 24% of us fear encountering some form of health issues as a result of our drinking habits.

To mark World Cancer Day 2019, Drinkaware is encouraging people to get the facts on the low-risk alcohol guidelines to understand their drinking habits and make small changes to help reduce their cancer risk.

The link between alcohol and cancer is well established. In Ireland, the HSE National Cancer Control Programme state that each year 900 people are diagnosed with alcohol-related cancers and roughly 500 die as a result.

Drinkaware are reminding people that the low-risk alcohol guidelines are:

- 11 standard drinks (110g pure alcohol) spread out over the week for women

- 17 standard drinks (170g pure alcohol) spread out over the week for men

They also advise people allow for at least two alcohol-free days in the week.

Drinking above these guidelines and in particular, binge drinking - six or more standard drinks in one sitting - further increases the risks associated with alcohol, Drinkaware has said.

Drinkaware CEO, Sheena Horgan, said: “While there are many different factors that can contribute to the development of cancer, there are some actions we can all take to reduce our own and our family's cancer risk. One proactive and positive step is to drink less alcohol. However, awareness of the HSE low-risk alcohol guidelines is just 2% of the population – according to the Drinkaware Index. Without this information, it’s hard to appreciate what misuse is or how at risk you may be."

"What is clear, and what we’re seeing first-hand at Drinkaware, is that people genuinely want a better understanding of their consumption of alcohol, so it’s important that they are enabled to do so. We are particularly encouraged that in January alone, almost 44,000 used our online Drinks Calculator to find out the impact of their drinking habits. This is a great first step to changing behaviours and improving health and wellbeing," Sheena concluded