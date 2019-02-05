Second day of INMO strike underway in Donegal

The second day of action by members of the INMO is underway.

Pickets are taking place at Letterkenny University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital between 9am and 4pm.

In Donegal pickets will also be taking place outside health centres, community hospitals and HSE offices in Ballyshannon, Donegal town, Falcarragh, Killygordon, Letterkenny, Ramelton, Stranorlar, Killybegs, Lifford, Dungloe and Carndonagh.

The Saolta University Health Care Group said the industrial action will have a significant impact on patient services with all outpatient, inpatient and day surgery appointments cancelled at all hospitals within the group.

The INMO is in dispute with the HSE over staffing and pay issues and says a serious shortage of nurses across the health service is impacting on patients and and staff.

The union is also calling for a 12% pay increase to bring them into line with other health professionals, to attract and retain nurses.

The INMO has escalated the action and extra strike days will take place on February 19 and 21, in addition to the already-announced strike today, and on February 7, 12, 13 and 14.

