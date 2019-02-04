Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, February 4

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary Gormley, Main Street, St Johnston



The death has occurred of Mary Gormley, Main Street, St Johnston.

House Private please, family only.

Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday morning, January 6 at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers Only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Kathleen Barron née Hanningan 34 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane and formerly of Clady

The death has taken place at Melmount Manor, Strabane of Kathleen Barron née Hanningan 34 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane and formerly of Clady.

Reposing at her Daughter Marie Barron's home, 28 Linkside Park, Strabane.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, February 5 at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Maura Daly, Allingham Court, West End, Bundoran



The sudden death occurred on Sunday of Maura Daly, Allingham Court, West End, Bundoran.

Reposing at the residence of her sister and brother in law, Sheila and Pat Rooney, Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran this evening from 5pm to 9pm, and tomorrow Tuesday from 2pm to 9pm.

House private at all other times please. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors or by donation box at the wake or Church.

Margaret Ann McGinley, Meenanillar, Gaoth Dobhair and Ballina, Falcarragh



The death has taken of place in Galway University Hospital of Margaret Ann McGinley of Meenanillar, Gaoth Dobhair and 74 Ballina, Falcarragh.

Remains will repose at her home at Meenaniller from 2pm on Monday, February 4. Removal on Tuesday at 1.30pm going to 74 Ballina, Falcarragh, to wake from 2pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

James McLaughlin (Soley), Carrowtrasna, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Nursing Home of James McLaughlin (Soley), late of Carrowtrasna, Greencastle.

His remains will repose at Con O’Donnell’s residence, Carrowtrasna.

Removal from there on Monday at 6pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack for 6.30pm followed by funeral Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Margaret Dunnion, Main Street, Donegal town and Ballinafad, Sligo

The death has occurred of Margaret Dunnion, Main Street, Donegal town.

Remains reposing in Donegal Community Hospital on Sunday, from 4-7pm and Monday from 5pm, followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Donegal town arriving for 7pm service.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 5 at 11am followed by burial in Clar Graveyard.

Danny Reddy, Bredagh Glen, Moville

The death has taken place at his home of Danny Reddy, Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Bocan, Culdaff, to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 4.30pm. Family flowers only, or if desired, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Leonie Campbell nee Guilfoyle, London

The death has occurred of Leonie Campbell nee Guilfoyle. She passed away in London on January 4 .

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, February 7 at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Brook Green, London.

Burial afterwards in Mortlake Cemetery at 1.30pm.

