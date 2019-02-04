Peter Casey confirms he will run for Dáil seat in Donegal

Derry-born businessman Peter Casey has confirmed he is to stand in Donegal for a Dáil seat at the next general election.

The runner up in last year’s presidential election had said in November that he would run for a Dáil seat in Donegal. He has confirmed his intentions saying he will run as an independent.

The Donegal-based businessman received 23.4 first preference votes in the presidential poll.

His unexpected performance came after he made controversial comments about Travellers.

“I will definitely be standing in Donegal in the next general election as an Independent,” he told the Irish Sun.

The 61-year-old said he would not be knocking on doors as part of his campaign to get elected.

He said he will rely on “TV, radio and town hall meetings”.

“The days of knocking on doors are long gone. If somebody knocked on my door I would tell them to go away. You are not going to change someone’s political beliefs that way.

"It doesn’t work. I didn’t knock on one single door in the Presidential election campaign and got 342,000 votes.”

