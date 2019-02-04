Minister McHugh announces funding for Digital Innovation Project

New funding will allow Donegal County Council to use special sensors to monitor rivers, air quality, traffic, recycling and road temperatures.

The Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh, announced €68,000 funding for a project to test and trial the Internet of Things in Donegal.

“The Internet of Things pilot in Donegal is innovation at its best,” Minister McHugh said.

“The €68,000 Government funding which has been secured for this project is the single biggest pay out for any local authority under the scheme. It will allow the county council to use special sensors to monitor rivers, air quality, traffic, recycling and road temperatures.

“Using smart technology and connecting all of this data across towns and villages and rural areas will help the council to make decisions based on real-time information and react in a fast and effective way.”

The funding was allocated through the Department of Rural and Committee Development’s Digital Innovation Programme. It will be used to progress part of the Donegal Digital Action Plan.

Minister McHugh said: “This innovative digital project is using the best tech to test how we can improve quality of life, increase efficiencies and enhance safety. The ultimate goal here is to embed a network based around the Internet of Things that can be extended across the county in the future."

The initial phase of the projects will see sensors gather data on water levels in rivers, road temperatures, air quality in villages and towns, traffic management, traffic flow, parking and waste management in bottle bins.

“Donegal got the biggest funding package out of all the projects that secured financial support. I look forward to seeing how the council develops its public services on the back of this innovative idea,” he said.