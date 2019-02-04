Poignant presentation by Meath Co Board to remember Donegal road tragedy victims

Prior to the Donegal v Meath Allianz National Football League game on Saturday night the Meath Co Board GAA made a special presentation to the Donegal Board to mark the tragedy which saw four people lose their lives the previous weekend.

Seamus O Domhnaill, Donegal Central Council delegate and member of Cloughaneely GAA Club (one of the clubs affected by the tragedy) accepted the presentation of a lantern with four candles from Mairead Delaney of Meath GAA Co. Committee