Buncrana fire destroys two buildings

There are no reports of injuries from a fire on the main street in Buncrana last night which destroyed a shop and a ballroom.

Eyewitnesses say the sounds from the blaze could be heard more than a mile away from the fire.

Firefighters tackled the blaze through the night, bringing it under control.

It is understood John Barr's shop and the adjoining Plaza Ballroom have been destroyed.

Up to 60 firefighters fought the blaze and some remain at the scene this morning, eyewitnesses say the fire is still smouldering.

Firefighters remain at the scene following a blaze which broke out last night.

Part of the main street remains closed off from West End to Market Square, with Ferris Lane also closed for public safety reasons.and diversions are in place.

Donegal Fire Service received a call to the fire at Upper Main Street in Buncrana at 9.37pm last night.

Four brigades from Donegal were mobilised, supported by two units from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The Plaza Ballroom was built in 1958 by the Barr family. It now caters for a number of different activities and events.

The owner of another adjacent premises, the Excelsior Bar, Peter McLaughlin, said the Plaza attracted huge numbers of people to the town when it is hosted an event.