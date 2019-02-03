Older people’s voices make Donegal a great place to live and grow old in

The voices of older people were heard loud and clear at the AGM of the Older Persons Council which was held in Letterkenny recently.

The event took place in the Mount Errigal Hotel and it saw a huge turnout with groups and individuals from every corner of the county.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill opened the AGM and encouraged agencies to make Donegal a great place to grow old in.

The AGM also heard from Seamus Neely Chief Executive of Donegal County Council and Chair of the Age Friendly Alliance.

Mr Neely spoke about the Donegal Age friendly Programme and the three year Age Friendly Strategy which is currently being reviewed saying: “The journey that we have all embarked upon through the Donegal Age Friendly Programme journey has been an enlightening one and one that has been extremely beneficial to all involved.”

Mary McGowan addressing last week's event

“Letterkenny was nominated as the first age friendly town in Donegal with the roll out of business recognition training, the launch of an Older Persons Information Guide and the delivery of the Local Link bus service has been a lifeline for many older people in the county.

“I wish to commend the work done by the Older Persons Council and especially Grainne Hines and Mary McGowan and to thank them sincerely as their work which will benefit all of us as we grow older in Donegal.”

Reports were also presented Grainne Hines and Mary McGowan describing some of the projects carried out including intergenerational projects, engagement with the health services for older people and and installation of gym equipment in Letterkenny Town Park.

Grainne Hines, Joint Chair of Older Persons Council in Donegal