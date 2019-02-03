Donegal Lotto player smashes 7,500/1 odds with €1 flutter

A County Donegal punter is laughing all the way to the bank after a tiny flutter on the Lotto saw them walk away with a four-figure sum.

The anonymous punter placed a simple €1 accumulator in a BoyleSports shop in the county on Saturday and picked four numbers to come out in the main Irish Lotto draw that evening.

They were left waiting on numbers 3, 5, 36 and 47 to come out against odds of 7,500/1.

However, the odds soon started to plummet and were smashed completely when all four rolled out. As a result, the lucky native was able to return to the shop and swap their betslip for an astonishing €7,501.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Who would have thought a €1 coin could make such a difference but that’s what happened to our Donegal customer and we have to send them sincere congratulations on their coup. It’s always nice to see these wins coming from such small stakes, so fair play to them for aiming big.”