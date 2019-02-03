Upgrading of Community Radiology Services across Donegal showcased

The upgrading of community radiology diagnostic services across the County were showcased at an event in Dungloe Community Hospital on Monday.

The event was attended by approximately 50 delegates including representation from HSE staff that work within community services, Letterkenny University hospital radiology staff , local TD’s and Oireacthas members and various other community organisations were represented.

During 2018 upgrading works have taken place to x-ray facilities across the following four community hospitals in Donegal, Dungloe, Killybegs, Donegal Town and Carndonagh.

Officiating at the show case event, Cllr. Rosaleen O’Grady, Chair of the Regional Health Forum stated “I am delighted to witness the upgrading of the existing equipment at the current sites to modern digital x-ray equipment which will be linked with Letterkenny University Hospital. These new digital x-ray machines will improve patient throughout and produce higher quality x-ray images with a reduction in patient radiation exposure”.

Mr John Hayes, Chief Officer for HSE Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) said: “The new digital radiography equipment enables radiographers to work faster and safer. The transition from currently local radiology and picture archiving information system to the National Integrated Medical Imaging System (NIMS) means that these locations will be integrated with the rest of the NIMIS hospitals in the country, including specialist tertiary hospitals, to the benefit of the diagnosis and treatment of the patients.”

Dr Dara McEniff, General Practitioner & Medical Officer at Dungloe Hospital spoke at the event stating: “This new equipment means that these rural communities will have access to the very latest x-ray equipment which mean they don’t have to travel to Letterkenny for x-ray. The x-rays will be sent electronically to the Letterkenny University Hospital where they will be read and reported on by Consultant Radiologists, the reports will then be sent back to the patients GP. These x-ray facilities play a vital role in serving the needs of our patients in particular our elderly clients."

The upgrading works were carried out in conjunction with HSE Estates by the following contractors at Dungloe and Carndonagh by J McMenamin & Sons, at Donegal Town by J O’Donnell Construction Ltd and at Killybegs by McDermott & Treaty Construction Ltd. The works involved extensive reconstruction and renovation to buildings to accommodate the new equipment, working with the Environmental Protection Agency on radiation safety and the main equipment suppliers (Medray) on decommissioning old equipment and installation, commissioning and training on new equipment.

Investment of €1.7m

The upgrading works consisted of a total investment of €1.7 million euros. The upgrading works have meant that opportunities to expand the level of services in the sites have been progressed. There is Radiographer attached to each unit and administration support is provided across all the units.

The further development of community based diagnostic services results in improved patient access, improved efficiency and patient experience. Access to diagnostics in the community also means earlier detection of chronic disease. This forms part of an overarching Primary Care development strategy which will continue into the future.