DONEGAL V MEATH - MARKSMAN: How the Donegal players fared against Meath

Donegal were rather lucky to overcome Meath in their second Allianz National League Division Two game by 1-13 to 0-14.

Here are the player ratings from the game:

Mark Anthony McGinley: Got his first league start of the year and took the opportunity well. One of Donegal's best performers on the night. 7.5

Conor Morrison: Under pressure against a very potent Meath full-forward line, which made for a difficult night for the St Eunans man. 6

Brendan McCole: A couple of mistakes in the second half but overall a solid display from the St Nauls man, who is making an impression in the No 3 shirt. 7.5

Caolan Ward: Turned in a solid display against a very lively Meath forward line. 6.5

Eoghan Bán Gallagher: A few uncharacteristic errors, but the Killybegs man also put Donegal on the front foot on many occasions. 7

Ryan McHugh: A below par performance from the Kilcar man, but he came good in the final quarter when Donegal had their best period. 6.5

Eamonn Doherty: A solid display from the St Eunans man and linked defence and attack well in the first half. 6.5

Hugh McFadden: Played the captain's part and even though up against a dominant midfield, the Killybegs man put his body on the line when it mattered. 7

Caolan McGonagle: Not involved much in the game but got the vital goal and did a lot of good work in various parts of the field, including one fantastic block to deny Meath the lead in the final minutes.

Ciaran Thompson: Kept Donegal in the game with five magnificent points. Had one shot blocked, but overall was Donegal's top performer. 8

Martin McElhinney: In from the start, the St Michaels man found it difficult to have a major influence before being replaced early in the second half. 6

Michael Langan: Hit a wonder point in the first half but overall was not himself after a difficult week in the north west. 6

Niall O'Donnell: Lost a lot of ball in the first half but kept going and was instrumental in keeping Donegal in the contest with three second half points. 7

Jamie Brennan: Hit the first and last points but otherwise found Meath full-back Conor McGill a tough opponent. Supply to the Bundoran man was patchy. 6.5

Martin O'Reilly: Won the only 'forward mark' of the contested and converted the free. But also found it difficult to have a major impact. 6

Leo McLoone: In at half-time for Michael Langan, the Naomh Conaill man was involved in link play but seems to be short of fitness. 6

Stephen McMenamin: In after 45 minutes McMenamin put in a good shift and put his hand up for a starting place. 6.5

Jason McGee: Also in after 45 minutes, the Cloughaneely man found it difficult to get involved and maybe it was asking a bit too much after a tough week. 6

Eoin McHugh: Was drafted in on 66 minutes and hit what proved to be the winner five minutes later. Will be happy with contribution and it was good to have him back after injury. 6.5

Paul Brennan: Not on long enough to rate