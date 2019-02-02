SOCCER

Nathan Boyle penalty gives Finn Harps victory in Drogheda

Ollie Horgan's side record narrow pre-season friendly victory

Nathan Boyle - on the mark in Drogheda

Less than two weeks out from the start of the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season, Finn Harps recorded another narrow pre-season friendly win in Drogheda on Satuday afternoon.

Drogheda United . . . 0

Finn Harps  . . . 1

Nathan Boyle scored the winner from the penalty spot on 17 minutes.

It was another good run-out for Ollie Horgan’s new-look side against a Drogheda team who will be getting tired at the sight of Boyle. The Harps striker was on the mark in each of the play-off matches between the two sides back at the end of last season.

The Harps team on Saturday included Michael Gallagher at right back. The Letterkenny teenager has been included in a Republic of Ireland U19 panel for a training camp next Monday and Tuesday.

Horgan emptied the bench in the second half as Harps sought to add a second goal but it was not to be.

The hosts themselves had a couple of very good chances in the first half  but they were unable to find a way past Ciaran Gallagher in the visiting goal.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher, Michael Gallagher, Sam Todd, Keith Cowan, Daniel O'Reilly; Mark Coyle, Caolan McAleer, Gareth Harkin, Niall McGinley; Nathan Boyle, Sam Verdon. Subs used: Mikey Place, Stephen Doherty, Raf Cretaro, Tony McNamee, Liam Walsh, Daragh Ellison, Ryan Finn. Not used: Jamie Bell (Gk).