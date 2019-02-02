Donegal people invited to have their say on National Heritage Plan

What actions would you like to see included in the new National Heritage Plan?

The Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht wants to hear your views by Thursday, February 28 by on-line survey, e-mail or post.

In order to assist communities and individuals in preparing submissions to the new National Heritage Plan, Donegal County Council will be holding two public information events: Heritage Ireland 2030 Information Breakfast in the Radisson Hotel, Paddy Harte Road, Letterkenny on Tuesday, February 12 at 10 a.m. (registration at 9.30am).

Advance booking required through Donegal County Museum on (074) 912 4613 or by e-mail at museum@donegalcoco.ie. A light breakfast will be served.

On Tuesday afternoon, February 12, there will be a Heritage Ireland 2030 Drop-In Information Session in the Donegal County Museum, Letterkenny from 2 p.m. to 7.30pm.

No advance booking required.

“Heritage Ireland 2030 is the government’s new National Heritage Plan and the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht wants to hear your views,” explained Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer.

“It’s important that all heritage groups, community groups and individuals interested in built, cultural or natural heritage make submissions to the new National Heritage Plan,” he added. The information sessions on Tuesday, February 12 will provide advice to people who would like to make a submission.

* Pictured above:

Pictured in the Custom House, Dublin at the launch of the public consultation process for Heritage Ireland 2030, Ireland’s new National Heritage Plan, are (from left to right): Ciara Carberry (Assistant Principal, Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht), Joseph Gallagher (Heritage Officer, Donegal County Council), Shirley Clerkin (Heritage Officer, Monaghan County Council & Chairperson, Local Authority Heritage Officer Network) & Michael Mac Donagh (Chief Archaeologist, National Monuments Service, Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht) PICTURE: Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht