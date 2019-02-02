Conor Carney returns as chairman of the Allingham Arts Association

Recently retired Ballyshannon school principal Conor Carney, has returned as chairman of the Allingham Arts Association.

Carney, who was one of the original movers behind reviving the famed Allingham Arts Festival (now referred to as the Allingham Festival) when he spoke about the demise of the event at a 'Backing Ballyshannon' think tank weekend held in the town's Abbey Arts Centre a number of years ago, was elected chairman last week at the association's agm, having served in the post for a number of years after its successful revival.

Carney, who, among other things, now runs drama classes for young people, told the Democrat he was looking forward to the year ahead and planning for the popular festival which takes place in November. He succeeds Tom Sigafoos who had served for a number of years as chair.

The festival has gone from strength to strength in recent years, attracting a plethora of major names with myriad book launches, lectures and workshops all attracting huge attendances in venues scattered across the town, with the recently refurbished Abbey Arts Centre operating as the nerve centre for many of the events.

Based in Ballyshannon the Allingham Festival is a celebration of the life and works of one of the town’s most famous ancestors writer and poet William Allingham and his wife the artist Helen Allingham. Each year sees their memory celebrated with events and workshops that inspire others in their own achievements in the arts.

Officers elected for 2019 were: Chair, Conor Carney; Vice-Chair, Marie Liston; Secretary, Carl Duggan; Treasurer, Marina Flood; Programme Chair, Emer O'Shea; Artistic Director, Conor Beattie; Fundraising Chair, Ann Drummond; Public Relations Officer, Tom Sigafoos.