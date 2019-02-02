Find out where the €30m announced for Donegal roads will be spent

While political reaction to the announcement of a €30million spend on roads and bridges on local and regional routes in Donegal this year has been mixed, with some politicians pointing to the fact that there was a reduction of €3million from last year, for many people of greater interest is where the actual money will be spent.

There are some major spends included in the allocation, for example, €900,000 for Tyrconnell Bridge in Donegal town and €500,000 on the Laghey-Pettigo Road.

€300,000 will be spent on the Swilly Road and Letterkenny Southern Ring and the Fintra bridge and road realignment. There’s also €250,000 for nine bridge improvement projects across the county and there are a series of safety works going to take place at junctions up and down the county.

Here is the fine detail on the spending: