Donegal nurses have "great resolve" as INMO meet today to consider fixing further strike dates

The executive of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), will meet today to consider fixing further strike dates over and above the six dates already scheduled.

Two days of 24-hour strike action are due to take place next Tuesday and Thursday, in a dispute over pay and staff shortages.

RTÉ reports that the INMO may also "deepen" their industrial action by exempting fewer areas, which could result in more services being closed.

The Health Service Executive has warned that it expects all out-patient, in-patient and day surgery to be cancelled ahead of Tuesday's strike.

Nurses from INMO on strike outside Ballyshannon Primary Care Centre last Wednesday Picture: Thomas Gallagher

There will be further 24 hour strikes on February 5 and 7, and then again on February 12, 13 and 14, if the dispute is not resolved.

In addition, the Psychiatric Nurses Association will commence an overtime ban on Thursday, escalating to full strike action on February 12,13 and 14.

The INMO argues a serious shortage of nurses across the health service is impacting on patients and staff.

The union is also calling for a 12% pay increase to bring them into line with other health professionals, to attract and retain nurses.

Last Wednesday at Letterkenny University Hospital, two picket lines were going from 8am to 4pm, one at the main entrance and one at the entrance to the emergency department.

Up to 100 members of the INMO maintained the picket on a rota basis at the two locations throughout the day, while colleagues continued to work inside the hospital. Around the county nurses were on picket lines from 8am, again getting vocal support from passers by.

Industrial Relations Officer for the INMO in the north west, Maura Hickey, said members of the union were buoyant, stoic and had great resolve.