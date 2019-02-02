Met Éireann weekend weather forecast

Met Éireann says the cold snap will last through the weekend with a milder unsettled spell on the way.

A Status Yellow snow ice weather warning remains in place until Sunday. Met Éireann's website forecast says that temperatures will rise to mild levels late on Sunday but temperatures could drop significantly after dark.

Met Éireann weather forecast for the weekend:

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Frost and ice will gradually clear from most areas on Saturday to leave a bright day with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Much of the country will hold dry but there will be a few showers in the west where some may be wintry. Maximum afternoon temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in mostly light westerly or variable breezes.

Saturday will bring another cold and frosty night with icy stretches on untreated surfaces. Dry for much of the night but cloud will build from the west later and patchy rain will move in from the Atlantic to affect western counties. The rain will spread eastwards, reaching the east coast by around dawn and may be preceded by snow in places. Lowest temperatures of zero to -3 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Patchy rain and sleet will clear eastwards on Sunday morning to leave sunny spells during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate southwest winds. A spell of rain will move in from the Atlantic overnight accompanied by strengthening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest in north Ulster.

NEXT WEEK

Wet and windy on Monday morning with outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards. Bright spells and scattered showers will follow in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in fresh to strong westerly winds, veering northwest later. It looks set to be dry overnight with long clear spells but rather cold with frost and ice forming. Minimum temperatures of +2 to -2 degrees.

Current indications suggest it will begin dry on Tuesday with some morning sunshine but a spell of rain will sweep across the country later. Highest temperatures 8 to 11 degrees.

It is expected to remain rather unsettled with low-pressure systems moving in from the Atlantic bringing rain at times during midweek. Temperatures will be close to or above the seasonal average.