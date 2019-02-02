Presentations to schools in Donegal which cater for children on the Autism Spectrum

Lurgybrack Autism Centre welcomed Arthur McMahon, Gerard Callaghan, Gavin Harris, Boyd Robinson and Grace Ann McGarvey from The Donegal Oil Foundation to the school.

Last summer, a team of four local men, supported by a large crew from all over Donegal, cycled 3,000 miles across America, from Oceanside in California to Annapolis in Maryland, in the World’s Toughest Bicycle Race, and in doing so raised money for schools in Donegal which cater for children on the Autism Spectrum.

Lurgybrack Autism Centre gratefully received €1,000 worth of funding for active equipment for the children and were delighted to take delivery of three wonderful bikes and a foot twister (pictured above), all supplied locally by LK Bikes, fantastic resources which will encourage the children to become more active, provide them with a fun way to exercise as well as supporting their physical and emotional development.

The school wish the express their sincere thanks to Arthur McMahon, Managing Director of Donegal Oil Company, to the Donegal Oil Cycling Team and everyone involved in The Foundation for their support.

Pictured at the recent presentation made by The Donegal Oil Foundation to Lurgybrack Autism Centre