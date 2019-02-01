€30m to be spent on local roads and bridges in Donegal

Almost €30 million is to be spent improving roads and bridges on local and regional routes in the county this year.

“Investment of almost €30m on Donegal’s local and regional roads is hugely significant for the county for safety, travel time, comfort, tourism and jobs,” Minister Joe McHugh stated when making the announcement.

“When you combine this with the €34m that I announced late last year for works on the national routes this is a clear commitment from this Government to improving infrastructure," he said.

“Support from Government for works on the roads in Donegal in recent years has been unparalleled. The diggers are on the ground and construction teams are working hard up and down the county to try and improve our journeys, like on the N56 around Mountcharles and the Gweebarra bends and work on the Blue Banks near Letterkenny.

“It means better quality, safer roads. It means jobs for construction teams and contractors and all the benefits they bring to local communities. It means better and safer journeys and reduced journey times,” he said.