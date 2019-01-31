"We have been swallowed by grief" Donegal priest tells mourners at funeral of Daniel Scott

The Parish Priest of Gortahork, Father Seån O Gallchoir described today as one of the saddest days in the history of these communities as he laid Daniel Scott to rest.

The burial of Daniel Scott followed the funerals of his friends Shaun Harkin, Míchéal Roarty, John Harley earlier today.

Fr O'Gallchoir said that from the break of dawn this morning until the sun set this evening, people are saying goodbye to four young men who were snatched from us in the prime of their life.

Father O Gallchoir said the parishes have been swallowed by grief in the last few days but that they have also been engulfed by love and support from across the country and further afield.

The Gortahork-based priest said that the occasion on Sunday night was one that portrays how life can change in the blink of an eye and leave us with devastating repercussions.

He said that theses four men had their dreams, lives and plans ahead of them in their journey through life.

All of that, he said, would now be left unfulfilled as result of the tragedy on Sunday night.

He said that all men leave behind families that are bereft, distraught and grief stricken.

He told those gathered that Daniel Scott had made his first communion and confirmation in the Gortahork Church where he was buried in today.

Daniel had been very much loved by his family and spent much of his life in Glassagh in Gaoth Dobhair and in Bedlam in Gortahork.

Last Saturday night, Daniel had been in Glassagh, he was surrounded by love and loved all his family and close friends in turn.

Friends who had returned to Australia after the Christmas holidays returned to be present at the young men's funeral.

Fr O Gallchoir said that their return signified the great love and respect that they had for each other. "We thank you for your wonderfull witness," he said.

HARD WORKER

Daniel was a hard worker. He had attended national school in Gortahork and subsequently attended Pobailscoil Chloich Cheann Fhaola. He later attended LYIT and later went to Scotland to work. He spent a tenure in the Shetlands. At home, he worked with Hughie Harkin in Falcarragh and Dunfanaghy.

Father O'Gallchoir said that it was ironic that the project that he was about to begin work on in Denmark was a building for Facebook.

Daniel was a keen fan of social media and like many of his peers loved his mobile phone.



NOT A FAN OF THE BOG



Fr O Gallchoir said that Daniel loved his clothes and shoes. He didn't like the bog and would have preferred his blue suede shoes rather than wellington boots the congregation heard.

Daniel loved his style and recently took a selfie of himself and posted it where he said "new hair, don't care" the congregation heard.

Daniel had a great love os sport and was an integral part of his local sporting teams and began his football career as a child playing with the Cloich Cheann Fhaola team. His career was cut short due to his emigrating.



Daniel loved Christy Moore and if he had his way the Funeral Mass would have been dominated by the folk singer, Fr O Gallchoir told the congregation.

"We had to compromise especially with the Bishop here," he said to laughter. Fr O Gallchoir reminded us all that life is precious, a gift from God and that we all should take care of ourselves and each other.



He warned those present that a car is a lethal weapon and that we all ought to be resolute about being present and paying attention when we get behind the wheel. He said that we are all busy and running to deadlines but we ought to ensure that they do not become dead lives. "We are very brittle, very fragile and easily broken," he said.

He said the lives of people around the coast had been shattered by the recent tragedy.

He urged people to stand together, to care for each other, to seek counsel where needed and to support one another.