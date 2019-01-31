Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, January 31

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

George O’Donnell, Upper Carnamuggagh, Mountain Top, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of George O’Donnell, Upper Carnamuggagh, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 3pm this afternoon, Thursday January 31.

Removal from his residence on Saturday morning, February 2 at 10.20am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Danny Reddy, Bredagh Glen, Moville



The death has taken place at his home of Danny Reddy, Bredagh Glen, Moville.



Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



House strictly private please.



All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director – 087 249 8407

Evelin McDivitt, Clougher, Carrick

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Evelin McDivitt, Clougher, Carrick.

Reposing at the family home. Rosary on Thursday and Friday night at 9pm. House private from 10pm until 11am both nights.

Removal on Saturday morning to St Columba's Church, Carrick for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe McLaughlin (Alec), Balleghan, Greencastle

The death has taken place at his home of Joe McLaughlin (Alec), Balleghan, Greencastle.

Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please or if desired, donations in lieu of mass cards and flowers to the Friend of Carndonagh Community Hospice c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

One way system in operation.

Brigid McGeehan (née McCarry), Fintown, Donegal

The death has taken place of Brigid McGeehan (née McCarry), Fintown, Donegal



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Brigid McGeehan, late of Fintown P.O. Beloved wife of the late Peadar and much-loved mother of Michael, Breege, John, Paul and Mairead and cherished sister of Margaret McCarry.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sister, daughters-in-law, Mary, Margaret, and Missy, son-in-law John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the wider family circle.

Remains reposing at her home on Thursday, January 31, from 5 pm Rosary on Thursday night at 10 pm and on Friday night at 9 pm.

Family time from Rosary until 11 a.m each day Funeral Mass at 11 a.m on Saturday, February 2, in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Kane, Prucklish, Churchill



The death has taken place of Bridget Kane, Prucklish, Churchill.

Remains are reposing at the residence of her niece Josie Burke, Barracks, Newmills, Glenswilly.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly at 12 noon tomorrow, Friday, February 1 followed by burial in Temple Douglas Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Michelle Gallagher, Ringsend, Dublin and Corr Point, Lettermacaward



The death has occurred at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, of Michelle Gallagher, Ringsend, Dublin and Corr Point, Lettermacaward.

Her remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Thursday, January 31 from 4pm with Rosary at 9 pm.

Removal on Friday morning February 1 at 11.30am going to St Bridget’s Church Lettermacaward, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan, on Saturday, February 2 with Service at 2pm.

Family flowers only please.

Ena Sweeney, Stralongford, Drumkeen



The death has occurred in St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Ena Sweeney, Legland, Drunkeen.

Remains reposing at her daughter, Kathleen’s home, Stralongford.

Funeral Mass on Friday afternoon, February 1 at 1pm in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Ross Stevenson, Aughnish, Ramelton



The death has taken place of Ross Stevenson, Bught Road, Aughnish, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral service in Ramelton Presbyterian Church on Friday, February 1 at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family time from 11 pm to 11 am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to RNLI, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Milford.

Ann Bonner, Cappry Lane, Cappry, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred of Ann Bonner, Cappry Lane, Cappry, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home from 6pm until rosary at 10pm and on Thursday, Jan 31 from 11am until 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, February 1, at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Donegal Hospice, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

