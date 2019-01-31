Family and friends say a final goodbye to Mícheál Roarty

One of the largest crowds in living memory attended the funeral Mass of Mícheál Roarty under the shadow of a snow capped Errigal Mountain on Thursday morning.

Mr. Roarty (24), was one of the four men who lost their lives in Sunday night's fatal road collision near Gortahork.

A well known and extremely popular man, he played GAA with Gaoth Dobhair and football with Dunlewey Celtic. Former team-mates and officials from both clubs were among the large congregation.

Father Brian O Fearraigh said that today was a difficult day for all parishes, not least of all the small community of Dunlewey.

In a moving piece written by his friend at the beginning of Mass, Mícheál was recalled as a young man full of life, full of joy and full of craic.

Among the items at the foot of the altar were the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship Cup and the Dr. Maguire Cup which were won in 2018 by Gaoth Dobhair.

Photos of a smiling Mícheál, better known as Roycee, also sat at the foot of the altar.

Father O Fearraigh spoke of how kind, joyful and open hearted Mícheál was. He referred to his life in sport and told the congregation that Mícheál was a team player.

"He has finished the game - the final whistle has blown," Fr. O Ferraigh added.

All four men who died in Sunday's road collision are being buried today. Earlier, the funeral took place in Gortahork of Shaun Harkin and on Thursday afternoon, the funerals will also take place of John Harley and Daniel Scott.