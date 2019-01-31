Cold spell to continue in Donegal until Sunday

The weather is to continue to be very cold until Sunday with severe frosts at night and ice on untreated surfaces.

A status yellow snow-ice warning for the country has been updated this morning.

Met Éireann says there will be some snow accumulations today on high ground over Leinster, Connacht and south Ulster.

Tonight there will also be some accumulations of snow on lower levels over central and southern parts of Leinster and over east Munster.

The warning is in place until midday on Sunday.

Today is to be cold and rather windy with remaining frost, ice and any fog clearing. Some outbreaks of rain will occur, turning to sleet at times later.

Highest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees and feeling even colder in a fresh to strong easterly wind.

Tonight

It will be extremely cold this evening and overnight with brisk northeasterlies and further wintry falls, however it will soon become dry.

There will be frost and icy conditions too though with freezing fog, all resulting in treacherous conditions. Lowest temperatures of-2 to -6 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow

Friday will be a drier brighter day with lots of winter sunshine, but feeling raw in a northerly breeze.

Some well scattered wintry showers will still be around, with northern counties seeing most of these, especially later in the day.

Highest temperatures of only 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.