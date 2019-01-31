Call for funding for two Donegal charities

A call has been made for the Government to ensure that annual funding is provided to iCare and The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation.

Fianna Fáil TD for Donegal Charlie McConalogue has called on Minister with responsibility for Disability Finian McGrath to ensure the services receive annual funding.

Both service providers were unsuccessful in their application to the Ability programme last year, but Mr McGrath allocated a one-off allocation of funding from the HSE.

“These two organisations provide exceptional support services and activities for children with special needs and autism and their families across Donegal. These are voluntary organisations and depend solely on funding from the government and fundraising,” Deputy McConalogue said.

“The funding allocated last year has now almost run out and it is essential that recurrent funding is allocated to these organisations as part of the 2019 Local HSE Service Plan. I am urging Minister McGrath to ensure that additional funding is provided to CHO1 so that annual funding can be made available to both these groups.

“Minister McGrath has himself acknowledged the excellent work undertaken by both groups in providing services to young people with disabilities and special needs. We now need him to ensure that funding is provided so that this excellent work can be continued”, concluded Deputy McConalogue.”