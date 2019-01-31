Funeral Mass takes place in Gortahork of Shaun Harkin

The people of west Donegal and the families of those killed in last Sunday night’s fatal road collision have been engulfed by love and support, Fr. Sean Ó Gallchóir told mourners at the funeral Mass of Shaun Harkin on Thursday morning.

Mr Harkin (22), from Killult, Falcarragh was one of four young men who lost their lives in what Fr Ó Gallchóir said was the biggest single tragedy to ever hit the area.

The funerals of Mícheál Roarty, John Harley and Daniel Scott are also taking place on Thursday.

Mr Harkin’s funeral at Christ the King Church in Gortahork was the first of the four to take place.

The Mass was concelebrated by Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian SJ, Fr Martin Doogan, Fr Kevin Gillespie, Fr Seamus Gillespie and Fr Martin Collum.

The packed church heard Fr Ó Gallchóir speak about the fragility of life. He said the people of the area were devastated, in sorrow and beyond grief.

He noted how many friends of the deceased, who had been home for Christmas, travelled back to Donegal to pay their respects and attend the funerals this week. That, he said, showed the respect and love they had for their friends.

Fr Ó Gallchóir said there was love and support for the families and friends of Shaun Harkin and the other three men who lost their lives. “Their dreams, the plans and the long road ahead of them are now gone,” he said.

Members of CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola, Glenea United FC and pupils from the local schools formed a guard of honour outside the church.