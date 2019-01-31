Four young men to be buried in Donegal this morning

West Donegal will come to a standstill today as four young men who tragically lost their lives in a crash last Sunday are laid to rest.

John Harley, 24, Shaun Harkin, 22, and Mícheál Roarty, 24, were out with their friend Daniel Scott, also in his 20s, who was due to leave for work in Denmark, when tragedy struck.

The impact of the devastation has been far-reaching with young people travelling home, some from abroad, to attend the wakes and funerals.

The feeling of shock and disbelief is tangible in communities today as family and friends prepare to stand united in grief to bid their final farewell to their lost loved ones.

Funeral arrangements

Shaun Harkin, 22, from Killult, Falcarragh will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass at 10am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Mícheál Roarty, 24, from Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair, will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass at 11.30am in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Harley, 22, from Carrowcannon, Falcarragh will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass at 1pm at St. Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Scott, also in his twenties, from Bedlam, Gortahork will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass at 2.30pm at Christ the King Church, Gortahork.

Large crowds are expected to attend all four funerals.

