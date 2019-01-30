Ensure you are driving safely in the snow in Donegal with these tips

The recent spate of cold weather has left many of the roads across the county in poor condition.

It is very important that drivers know what to do and how to behave during these times.

The main message would be to travel only when it is absolutely necessary. Drivers are asked to take the main gritted routes as much as possible.

Always be prepared, ensure that your tank is full and that you have water, food, clothes, blanket, first-aid kit, ice scraper, jump leads and grit/sand in the car.

The grit or sand will ensure that you can drive if you get stuck.

Ensure that you inform someone of where you are going and what time you assume you will arrive at. Have a fully charged phone with you to ensure that you can call someone if you need to.

Your car should always be in good condition but in winter you need to ensure that wipers and tyres are working. Talk to your local garage man about in relation to this and ask him to check your car.

Never drive off without clearing the roof of your car of snow. If you break, the snow will come down and impair visibility. Ensure all windows and mirrors are clear.

Do not speed, drive at a steady pace, breaking, steering and accelerating smoothly.

Listen whilst driving, if the sudden crunch of driving on snow stops, you may be on ice.

Check out the Road Safety Authority website for details in relation to driving on snow at www.rsa.ie.