Donegal nurses on strike as part of INMO action

Nurses are picketing the two main hospitals in the north west today.

Over 3,000 nurses are on strike in the north west as part of the action by The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Nurses are picketing Letterkenny University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital from 8am to 4pm as part of the 24-hour action.

The INMO is in dispute with the HSE over staffing and pay issues. Last minute talks at the Labour Court to resolve the dispute ended without a breakthrough, earlier this week.

There will be further 24 hour strikes on February 5 and 7, and then again on February 12, 13 and 14, if the dispute is not resolved.

In addition, the Psychiatric Nurses Association will commence an overtime ban on Thursday, escalating to full strike action on February 12,13 and 14.

The INMO argues a serious shortage of nurses across the health service is impacting on patients and staff.

The union is also calling for a 12% pay increase to bring them into line with other health professionals, to attract and retain nurses.