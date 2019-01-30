Disruption and cancellations across the north west due to overnight snow and icy conditions

Overnight snow and freezing conditions has closed schools and caused disruptions to services across the county this morning.

Roads in Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Ardara and Glenties are all reported to be in poor condition.

Barnesmore Gap and the back of Errigal road are also reported to be extremely icy in places.

The Road from Muff to Bridgend is reportedly treacherous.

Donegal County Council workers have been gritting roads across the county since 6am this morning.

Services have been cancelled and schools have been closed as a result of the weather.

The city of Derry Airport has been closed.

Buse companies across the county have been grounded today with McGettigan buses in Letterkenny not operating this morning, Gallagher Buses were unable to operate to the Illistrin school run this morning, McGeehan coaches in Fintown were not to operating to schools in Letterkenny and Hewitt buses from Murlog school did not run this morning.

Weather Update

Frosty conditions are expected to clear later today. However, later tonight temperatures are expected to plummet again with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures of -3 or -4 C.

There will be outbreaks of snow and sleet on Thursday but snow will remain predominantly on high ground.