"Just reach out your hand and there is someone there to hold it" - Deputy Doherty

Deputy Pearse Doherty has confirmed that a support service is being provided for those who are heartbroken following the recent tragedy in Gaoth Dobhair.

Four young men tragically lost their lives in a car crash that took place on Sunday night.

John Harley, 24, Seán Harkin, Mícheál Roarty and Daniel Scott were killed in a single-vehicle collision which took place near Gortahork shortly before 8.40pm on Sunday night.

Their respective funerals will take place on Thursday, and communities in west Donegal are gripping themselves for this difficult time.

Speaking on Raidió na Gaeltachta, Deputy Pearse Doherty, said that there have been too many tragedies in the area: "We have had too many tragedies in this area. I have been speaking to people in the HSE yesterday and today and I can confirm that support mechanisms are in place."

He said that the service is communicating with sporting clubs that the young men were affiliated with.

Families, clubs, schools, friends, workplaces and communities have all been affected by the terrible tragedy.

Deputy Doherty added that the service will be working with the family and with members of the respected communities that need support at this difficult time.

"Even though everyone is heartbroken there is help," he said.

The service will be communicating with local GPs and information will be available to all concerned from their doctor.

The counselling will be available for free to all those who need to avail of it.

Deputy Doherty said one of the hardest times for those who are heartbroken will be following the funerals when silence sets in: “Just reach out your hand and there will be someone there to hold it and support you," he said.

Father Brian Ó'Fearraigh has urged people to be kind to one another, to speak to one another, to support on another and to be there for one another during and after this incredibly difficult time.