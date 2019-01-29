Death notices, Tuesday morning, January 29

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Daniel Scott, Bedlam, Gortahork

- Mícheal Roarty, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair

- Shaun Harkin, Killult, Falcarragh

- Peggy Campbell, Meenahalla, Glenties

- Angela Curtin, née Carthy, Yeats Drive, Sligo Town, Sligo and Bundoran

- Jim Harron, Sessiaghallison, Castlefin

- Leo Sharkey, College Farm Road, Letterkenny

- Theresa Lynch (née Mc Daid) Ballindrait and formerly Burndennett

- Patrick Diver, Ard Colgan, Carndonagh

- Jim Archibald, Letterkenny

- Gillian Ballantyne (née McLeod), Sligo and Killybegs

Daniel Scott, Bedlam, Gortahork

The tragic death has taken place, due to a road traffic accident, of Daniel Scott, Bedlem, Gortahork.

His remains will repose at his home in Gortahork from 5pm on Tuesday. Rosary both nights at 10pm. House private after rosary until 10am.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Thursday afternoon at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Mícheal Roarty, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair



The tragic death has taken place, due to a road traffic accident, of Mícheal Roarty, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains will repose at his home from 12 noon on Tuesday. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after rosary until 10am.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey on Thursday morning at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Shaun Harkin, Killult, Falcarragh



The tragic death has taken place due to a road traffic accident of Shaun Harkin, Killult, Falcarragh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday at 1pm going to his parents' residence.

Removal from there on Thursday for 10am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Peggy Campbell, Meenahalla, Glenties

The death has occurred of Peggy Campbell, Meenahalla, Glenties, wife of the late Vincent Campbell.

Removal from Shovelin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara at 2pm on Tuesday going to her late residence at Meenahalla, Glenties.

Removal from there on Thursday morning to St. Connells Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rosary each night at 9pm.

Family time from 10pm until 11am.

Angela Curtin, née Carthy, Yeats Drive, Sligo Town, Sligo and Bundoran

The death has taken place of Angela Curtin, née Carthy, Yeats Drive, Sligo Town, Sligo and Bundoran.

Reposing at Foley & Mc Gowan's Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm until 4pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Anne's Church, Sligo for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery.

House private please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to The North West Hospice.

Jim Harron, Sessiaghallison, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Harron, Sessiaghallison, Castlefin.

Removal from Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy took place on Monday evening, going to his nephew, Uel Mc Mullin’s residence, Station House, Victoria Bridge, Co. Tyrone.

Funeral from there on Thursday, January 31, at 1.15pm for Service at 2pm in Donoughmore Parish Church, Castlefin, with burial afterwards in the family plot in adjoining Churchyard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Arthritis Society – Donegal Branch, c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy

John Harley Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

The tragic death has occurred as a result of a road traffic accident of 24 year old John Harley Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

John’s remains will repose at his home in Carrowcannon from 11am on Tuesday, January 29.

Funeral from there on Thursday going to St. Finians Church, Falcarragh for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time from after the rosary until 10am.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork

Leo Sharkey, College Farm Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Leo Sharkey, College Farm Road, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 12 noon to 8pm on Tuesday, and from 12 noon to 8pm on Wednesday, January 30.

Requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral on Thursday, January 31 at 10am followed by burial in the family plot at Conwal Graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Archview Lodge Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Theresa Lynch (née McDaid) Ballinabreen, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly of Altrest, Burndennett

The death has taken place at her home of Theresa Lynch, née Mc Daid, Ballinabreen, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly of Altrest, Burndennett.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Patrick Diver, Ard Colgan, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Patrick Diver, Ard Colgan, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at Carndonagh Community Hospital, Chapel of Rest.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Archibald, Windyhall, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Archibald, Windyhall, Letterkenny.

Jim’s remains reposed at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday evening.

Humanist Celebration of his Life will take place at the Gallery, Rockhill House, Letterkenny at 2pm on Tuesday - everyone welcome - followed by cremation at 12 noon in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd. Cavan on Wednesday.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Gillian Ballantyne, née McLeod, Strandhill Road, Sligo Town and Killybegs

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Gillian Ballantyne, née McLeod, Strandhill Road, Sligo Town and formerly of Killybegs.

Removal from her home on Tuesday at 12.30pm to Sligo Presbyterian Church, Church St., Sligo, arriving at 1pm for funeral service, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North West Hospice.

