Tomorrow's Donegal Democrat front page

Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh who attended the scene where four young men tragically lost their lives in Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday night said as he drove towards the blue lights of the emergency services, it was like driving into a "valley of tears".

We felt those words captured the sense of despair and sadness being felt by so many since the news of the tragic accident emerged; hence those words from Fr Brian feature prominently in our coverage, written by Michelle Nic Phaidin.

Mícheál Roarty RIP

Daniel Scott, RIP

Shaun Harkin, RIP

John Harley, RIP

The four men who lost their lives in the single vehicle collision on Sunday night were John Harley from Fál Carragh and Mícheál Roarty from Gaoth Dobhair, both aged 24, Shaun Harkin from Fál Carragh who was 22, and Daniel Scott from Gort an Choirce who was also in his 20s.

Father Ó Fearraigh has appealed to all those who have been affected by the tragedy to be kind to one another and to be there for each other: “I would like to deliver a message to those who are grieving in the aftermath of this road traffic incident to please be there for one another. Care for yourselves and one another.

“You are all extremely important to your family, friends and community, do not be isolated in your grief.”

Tributes have been pouring in since news broke on Sunday night of the fatal collision.

We extend our deepest sympathy to the families and friends of the bereaved. May they rest in peace.