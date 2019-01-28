Gardaí seize cannabis plants worth an estimated €400, 000 in Donegal

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s and seized an quantity of cannabis in an operation in Donegal.

Gardaí attached to Milford Garda Station, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit searched a house at Kerrykeel shortly after noon today.

Gardaí discovered a cannabis growing operation and seized cannabis plants with an estimated street value in excess of €400,000.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Milford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking0 Act, 1996.

The grow house at Kerrykeel Picture: Donegal Garda Facebook