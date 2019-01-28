Funeral of road crash victim John Harley to be held on Thursday

Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for John Harley from Carrowcannon, who was one of the four young men to have lost their lives in a road traffic collision on Sunday night.

John Harley, 24, Seán Harkin, Mícheál Roarty and Daniel Scott were killed in a single-vehicle collision which took place near Gortahork shortly before 8.40pm Sunday night.

John Harley was an exceptionally popular young man, the son of Ann and Gerry Harley, and brother to heartbroken Mark.

John will be very-much missed by a large circle of friends and colleagues.

John's remains will repose at his late home in Carrowcannon from 11am on Tuesday. Removal from there on Thursday, January 31, going to St. Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary will be at 9pm on both Tuesday and Wednesday nights with family time from after the rosary until 10am.