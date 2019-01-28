Donegal twin wins €25,000 for her sister on Winning Streak game show

A Donegal woman won a cool €25,000 when she played for her identical twin sister on the Winning Streak TV game show on RTÉ One last Saturday.

Incredibly, Rosie Collum herself appeared on the popular TV Game Show ten years ago winning €37,000. She repeated her appearance on the TV gameshow but this time played for her twin sister, Maggie.

The Collum sisters from Falcarragh have become local celebrities with their “Twinning Streak” tale becoming the talk of the entire county!

However, Maggie had decided to shun the limelight and has asked Rosie to appear on her behalf on the show last weekend – making it a double appearance for her in ten years!

The lucky sisters were absolutely blown away when the name of her identical twin, Maggie, was pulled out of the Winning Streak drum just a decade later to appear on the show with popular hosts, Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy.

When Rosie appeared on the show a decade ago she had just bought a house and used her winnings to furnish it. Rosie was sitting in the same house with her twin Maggie and their mum, Annie, watching Winning Streak last week when, to their shock, they heard Maggie’s name get pulled out of the drum!

Pictured at the presentation of the winners cheques were from left to right: Marty Whelan, Winning Streak game show co-host; Rosie Collum who herself was on Winning Streak in 2009, played on behalf of her sister Margaret; Margaret Collum the winning recipient; Orla Byrne, Head of I Lottery and Sinead Kennedy, Winning Streak game show co-host. The winning ticket was bought from Timony Spar, Castle Centre, Bridge Street, Donegal. Pic: Mac Innes Photography