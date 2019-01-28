Four young men who lost their lives in west Donegal collision are named

Superintendent David Kelly described the scene where four men lost their lives on the road in Meenlaragh in Gaoth Dobhair as being very traumatic.

He was speaking a short time ago at a briefing in Bunbeg garda station.

Four young men from Gortahork, Falcarragh and Gaoth Dobhair tragically lost their lives when the silver Toyota Corolla car they had been travelling in crashed shortly before 8.40pm last night.

They have been named locally as John Harley from Fál Carragh, Mícheál Roarty from Gaoth Dobhair, both aged 24, Sean Harkin from Fál Carragh who was 22 and Daniel Scott from Gort an Choirce who was also in his 20s.

The car was travelling from Machaire Rabhartaigh to Gaoth Dobhair.

Emergency services attended the scene, but all four men were pronounced dead a short time later.

Local TD Pearse Doherty said there was a cloud of sadness over the area.

The Sinn Féin TD tweeted that "thoughts and prayers are with those involved and their families".

Appeal

Superintendent David Kelly said: "Gardaí attended the scene, they came across a silver hatchback, 01 DL. There were four casualties in the car. It was dark, it was nine o'clock at night. It was a very traumatic scene."

Families and friends arrived at the scene following the tragedy.

Father Brian Ó Fearraigh who attended, described the scene which unfolded before his eyes as he approached as Gleann na nDeór - which translates to a glenn of tears.

His sentiments were echoed by local Parish Priest Sean Ó Gallchóir who knows the families and friends of the young men.

Emergency services attended the scene.

He appealed for anyone in the area who saw the car at around or before 8.40pm to call 0749153060 or the garda confidential hotline.