Booker prize-winning author Roddy Doyle coming to Donegal in early February

Booker prize-winning author Roddy Doyle will be in Donegal shortly.

Doyle will speak at the Bundoran Community Library on Monday, February 11 to celebrate the first anniversary of the creative writing programme Fighting Words North West.

Author of The Commitments and The Van among other titles, he will participate in a story-writing session with students from Holy Family National School in the morning, and he will speak with prospective Fighting Words volunteers from 2:00 to 3:30 in the afternoon. Members of the public are invited to attend the afternoon talk in the Bundoran Community Library.

Fighting Words North West is a regional branch of the national Fighting Words creative writing programme founded by Roddy Doyle and Seán Love in 2009.

Headquartered near Croke Park in Dublin, Fighting Words has helped thousands of students discover the power of their imaginations and creative writing skills. Branch programmes have sprung up in Donegal, Cork, Belfast, Galway, Wicklow, Kerry, Kildare and Wexford. Stories from Fighting Words North West and other centres have been showcased in special supplements to The Irish Times.

FWNW creative writing sessions have been enthusiastically supported by the Donegal Library System. All volunteers are Garda vetted and trained in child-protection policies and procedures.

According to Fighting Words North West Coordinators Tom Sigafoos and Monica Corish, “We're delighted with the response and participation in Fighting Words in our first year. We've worked with students from Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Creevy and Killygordon in Donegal, from Kinlough in Leitrim, and from Belleek in Fermanagh. Our volunteers come from Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo. Fighting Words North West has become a genuine regional enterprise.

“And the results are great. When the students get to exercise their imaginations, the sky is the limit.”

Teachers and principals who wish sign up their classes for free Fighting Words creative writing sessions, and adults who are interested in helping as volunteers, can contact the FWNW Coordinators at northwest@fightingwords.ie. For information about the national Fighting Words programme see www.fightingwords.ie