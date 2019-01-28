Deaths in Donegal, Monday, January 28

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Seamus Martin, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon

- Theresa Lynch (née Mc Daid) Ballindrait and formerly Burndennett

- Patrick Diver, Ard Colgan, Carndonagh

- Jim Archibald, Letterkenny

- Gillian Ballantyne (née McLeod), Sligo and Killybegs

Seamus Martin, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at North West Hospice of Seamus Martin, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon at 11am, followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery.

Family flowers, donations to the Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director. Family time on Monday morning.

Theresa Lynch (née McDaid) Ballinabreen, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly of Altrest, Burndennett

The death has taken place at her home of Theresa Lynch (née Mc Daid) Ballinabreen, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly of Altrest, Burndennett.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Patrick Diver, Ard Colgan, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Patrick Diver, Ard Colgan, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at Carndonagh Community Hospital, Chapel of Rest.

Viewing time on Monday evening from 6pm until 8pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Archibald, Windyhall, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Archibald, Windyhall, Letterkenny.

Jim’s remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 7pm-9pm on Monday. Everyone welcome.

Humanist Celebration of his Life will take place at the Gallery, Rockhill House, Letterkenny at 2pm on Tuesday - everyone welcome - followed by cremation at 12 noon in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd. Cavan on Wednesday.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Gillian Ballantyne (née McLeod), Strandhill Road, Sligo Town and Killybegs

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Gillian Ballantyne (née McLeod), Strandhill Road, Sligo Town and formerly of Killybegs.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 2pm-7pm.

House private please at all other times.

Removal on Tuesday at 12.30 to Sligo Presbyterian Church, Church St., Sligo, arriving at 1pm for funeral service, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North West Hospice.

