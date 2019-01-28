Three Donegal parishes 'left numb and in disbelief'

A local priest has said three different parishes have been left numb and in disbelief by last night’s road collision which claimed the lives of four young men.

Fr Sean Ó Gallchóir, parish priest in Gortahork, said the communities had been left saddened and in disbelief.

“On behalf of everyone we send sympathy to families of the young men who died so tragically,” he told RTÉ Radio One.

He said three different parishes had been hit by the tragedy and the victims are very well known over the whole west of Donegal.

“Parents and families are distraught by this dreadful accident,” he said.

“I was talking to two of the families, two in the same class at primary and community school and they grew up together all of their lives.”

He said one of the boys would have been very prominent in local gaelic and soccer teams.

“People will rally and do their best, for the parents,” he said.

He said it must be unbelievable for young people to see boys they grew up lose their lives tragically

“People are bewildered by the whole thing...it is hard for all of us to take.”