BREAKING: Fears that four people have died in west Donegal crash
Crash happened shortly before 9pm on Sunday night
There are fears tonight that four people have died in a single vehicle collision in west Donegal.
It's reported that the crash happened at Meenaclady between Gaoth Dobhair and Gortahork, before 9pm this evening (Sunday).
Emergency services attended the scene.
The area has been sealed off and preserved for a full technical examination.
More details to follow.
