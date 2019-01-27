Met Éireann forecasts snowfall and a 'bitterly cold' week ahead

Met Éireann has forecast snow and a 'bitterly cold' spell of weath in the coming days.

Meteorologist Siobhan Ryan issued the prediction of what to expect in Met Éireann's weekly farming forecast on RTÉ.

"The outlook I'm afraid is for bitterly cold weather for the week ahead (with) mean air temperatures up to 4 degrees below average for this time of year," she said.

The significant cold would mean a 'real wintery feel'.

She said northerly weather would cause a raw feel on Sunday. She said Monday would also be cold and showers pushing in from the Atlantic would turn wintery as it meets the cold weather on Monday night. Tuesday is likely to be more wintery.

"Tuesday will bring some scattered falls of rain, hail sleet and snow," she said.

The forecaster said there would frosty start to Wednesday and it will be one of the drier days of the week but it will not mark an improvement.

The forecaster said low pressure moving in from the west look like it is going to reach Ireland on Thursday and Friday.

"With that, there will be some falls for rain but as it hits some very cold weather it is likely to turn to sleet and snow also," said Ms Ryan.

Isolated showers and clear spells over the eastern half of the country at first on Sunday night, but cloudy and misty conditions with outbreaks of showery rain in the west will spread to most areas overnight. A few showers may turn wintry on hills. Lowest temperatures falling to between -1 and +3 degrees with frost mainly in eastern and northern areas. Light west to northwest breezes will freshen along Atlantic coasts overnight with Gales possible on exposed west coasts by early morning.

TOMORROW - MONDAY, JANUARY 28

Showery rain at first but it will brighten up in the afternoon with some sunny spells. Some scattered showers in the afternoon though with a few possibly wintry in the north. Cold with top temperatures again of 4 to 8 degrees in mostly moderate northwest breeze but fresh to strong at times on Atlantic coasts.

On Monday night scattered showers will become confined to Atlantic coastal counties. However, a spell of rain will affect the west and southwest later and become widespread by morning, turning wintry with the risk of some accumulations on higher ground. Lowest temperatures will be around -1 to +2 degrees with widespread frost. Southwesterly winds will be mostly light to moderate.

Tuesday will be very cold with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow which will later clear to scattered wintry showers and some sunny spells. Top temperatures will reach just 2 to 6 degrees. Southwesterly winds will veer northwest and freshen.

Tuesday night will be very cold with scattered wintry showers and clear spells. Lowest temperatures will fall to between zero and -3 degrees with a widespread hard frost.

Wednesday will continue cold with scattered wintry showers becoming isolated and mostly dry later with good sunny spells. Top temperatures will be around 3 to 7 degrees and fresh west to northwest winds will ease.

Wednesday night will be dry with good clear spells at first and it will turn very cold with lowest temperatures falling to -1 to -5 degrees with a severe frost. However, cloud will increase from the southwest with a spell of persistent rain affecting the west and southwest by dawn.

On Thursday a spell of rain, sleet and snow will gradually clear northward to scattered wintry showers. Staying rather cold with afternoon temperatures of just 1 to 7 degrees in freshening easterly winds.

