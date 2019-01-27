My Donegal Life with Geraldine Diver, principal Abbey Vocational School

Geraldine Diver is principal at Donegal Town's Abbey Vocational School, a Dub by birth, but she earned her Donegal passport a very long ago. This week Geraldine features in our "My Donegal Life" section:

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Donegal?

A trip to Arranmore island is my perfect day away! I love everything about it. The trip over on the ferry where you are immediately hit with “the getting away from it all” feeling with the sound of the sea in your ear and the vision of islands dotted around the bay which are just beautiful. Walking on the island beaches where the sand is white and the water is turquoise blue is really special. Reading the Sunday newspaper or a good book in Teac Phil Bans looking out of the window at the spectacular views is the perfect respite from the hustle and bustle of life. Chatting to the many local warm and friendly characters reminds me of the great sense of community in Donegal. Finally there is nothing better to finish a day than a a bite to eat and more chat in The Lobster Pot in Burtonport when I get off the ferry.



Who has made the greatest contribution to Donegal in your lifetime - and why?

The social connectivity and sense of belonging that sport brings to all in Donegal contributes hugely to the county. When Donegal under Brian Mc Eniff lifted Sam Maguire for the very first time on 20th September, 1992 will be remembered as one of our greatest sporting days. The joy, excitement and buzz that Jim McGuiness and the Donegal team brought to the whole county again in the summer of 2012 was superb. Jim’s positivity and determination is admirable. Moya Doherty for the fame and pride she brought to the county with Riverdance in 1994 Nationally showcasing our own brand. Today - Jason Black for his successful ascend and descend on K2 coupled with his positivity and ability to overcome many life challenges as well as his charity and voluntary work. Jason spoke to our students last year in the school and had such a positive impact on so many, myself included!



What's your first Donegal memory?

My first memory was coming to Donegal to run summer camps when I was a PE student in Limerick. I thought Donegal was spectacular.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Well definitey Arranmore which is a very special unspoilt escape. My daughter Karla got married there in the summer and it was really beautiful – we were lucky that we had such a hot summers day but there is nowhere in the world as nice, even on a bad day ! I also love Rossnowlagh beach and Tullan Strand and Sliabh Liag.

What do you think gives Donegal its unique identity?

The people, the fun, the craic and the sense of community spirit. The warmth, the openness, the generosity, the great gift of communication, the list is endless.



Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Eileen Carr in the AVS - she is an exceptional musician; Diamaid Mc Gee is also so talented – his voice is amazing. Mark Langan has a special performance style which is really great. Sean Mc Ginley from Ballyshannon is a talented actor and Celine Mc Glynn’s paintings are exceptional.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Apart from the uncertainty of Brexit our infrastructure and in particular the lack of a train to and from Dublin and Galway is a serious challenge in terms of tourism, accessibility for students coning to an from college and indeed for ease of access for sick and disabled and in fact for all. The financial challenge for parents to further educate their children at 3rd level as they have to leave the county means many are compromised.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Donegal, what would it be?

The creation of more flights into Donegal Airport would be an enormous help to the county in terms of tourism. The County needs to be made more accessible! Bring railway lines to Donegal. Education – LYIT are doing amazing work with the introduction so so many level 8 programmes and many other courses that reach out to our students. I would like to progress this further and create a situation for our students that does not force them to leave this county for further education. The mental wellness of our young people needs to be supported with Adequate sports facilities for schools and for the local community – gyms, sports halls and other leisure facilities for our youth.