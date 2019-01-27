Letterkenny AC marathon runners raise €4,000 for Donegal Down Syndrome Association

Letterkenny AC runners who competed in the Dublin City Marathon at the end of October have raised €4,000 for the Donegal Down Syndrome Association.

Members of the marathon group presented the cheque to Donegal Down Syndrome Association Secretary, Sheila McMenamin.

Speaking at the presentation, Sheila said: "It's a massive privilege to collect this cheque from the Letterkenny AC members who ran the Dublin City Marathon for Donegal Down Syndrome."

She added: "Funding like this will enable us to provide services for our members across Donegal and offer activities such as swimming, cycling, yoga and dancing.

"While these may seem like hobbies to most, for our members it is so much more. All activities are selected to help increase core and muscle strength and to improve muscle tone, which helps with mobility, balance and coordination."

Other services provided by the Donegal Down Syndrome Association include speech therapy, literacy classes, music and summer educational programmes, as well as different workshops to provide training to educators and parents.

"As a self-funded charity, all fundraising efforts are greatly appreciated. Without this type of support from Letterkenny AC, we could not provide the range of services we do. Our sincerest thanks to the members of the Letterkenny AC for their kindness, support and massive donation which is going to make a significant difference to the Donegal Down Syndrome Association," Sheila said.

Paul McMonagle, who coordinated the fundraising initiative of behalf of Letterkenny AC, said he was delighted at the amount raised.

"In 2017 we raised €2,200 for the Donegal Down Syndrome Association. And when we realised how big a difference the money we had gathered could make, we were more than willing to select them as our charity again for Dublin 2018. We are happy to be able to help this worthy cause. Thanks to all the club runners who got involved and to everyone who contributed to the fund," Paul added.

PICTURED: Paul McMonagle and Barry Mackey of Letterkenny AC presenting a cheque for €4,000 to young Sean McMenamin on behalf of the Donegal Down Syndrome Association. Also included are Holly McMonagle, Aidan McKenna, Letterkenny AC Chairman, Raymond Birch, Letterkenny AC captain, Sheila McMenamin, Donegal Down Syndrome Association Secretary, Gerard Mullen, Noel Lynch, Mark Nee and Liam Ferry.