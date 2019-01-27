High winds cause power outages in Donegal

ESB Networks are dealing with what they describe as "a large fault" in the Kincasslagh area of Donegal.

There are 108 houses without power in that area according to the ESB.

In the Milford area there are a further 97 houses without power.

In Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, 44 houses are without power. In Drumcliff, County Sligo 66 houses are listed without power and a further 66 in nearby Aghagad also listed as without power.

This follows last night's high winds.

Last night a number of trees came down in the high winds causing delays and disruptions for motorists, this morning most of these have been cleared with debris from trees and shrubs evident on roadsides.