Donegal in for a cold week with snow forecast for Tuesday

Snow showers have been forecast for early next week. Our weather prospects for Tuesday from Met Eireann suggest rain, sleet and snow while night time temperatures are set to be very cold, from-1 to -5 degrees with a severe frost.

This morning will still be windy but northwest winds will gradually ease through the day. It will be a cold day with sunny spells and just a few showers, but these may turn wintry over higher ground. Top temperatures of just 4 or 5 degrees.

Tonight will start with just isolated showers and clear spells but outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards later. Rain or showers may turn wintry. It will turn cold with lowest temperatures falling to between -1 and +1 degrees with frost in just a light westerly breeze which will freshen along Atlantic coasts towards morning.

Tomorrow, Monday will continue cold with showery rain at first which will turn wintry over higher ground. There will be some sunny spells later with scattered showers. Top temperatures again of 4 to 6 degrees in a freshening west to northwesterly breeze.

On Monday night scattered showers will become confined to Atlantic coastal counties.

Tuesday will be very cold with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow which will later clear to scattered wintry showers and some sunny spells. Top temperatures will reach just 2 to 6 degrees. Southwesterly winds will veer northwest and freshen.

Tuesday night will be very cold with scattered wintry showers and clear spells. Lowest temperatures will fall to between zero and -3 degree with a widespread hard frost.

Wednesday will continue cold with scattered wintry showers becoming isolated and mostly dry later with good sunny spells. Top temperatures will be around 3 to 7 degrees and fresh west to northwest winds will ease.

Wednesday night will be dry with good clear spells at first and it will turn very cold with lowest temperatures falling to -1 to -5 degrees with a severe frost. However, cloud will increase from the southwest with a spell of persistent rain affecting the west and southwest by dawn.

On Thursday a spell of rain, sleet and snow will gradually clear northward to scattered wintry showers. Staying rather cold with afternoon temperatures of just 1 to 7 degrees in freshening easterly winds.