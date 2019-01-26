Saturday's weather in Donegal

After a cloudy start expect a short spell of rain today before noon. The afternoon will be brighter but keep the brolly handy as there will be passing heavy showers. Showers more frequent and blustery this evening. A risk of hail. Fresh southwest winds today increasing strong this evening. Highest temperatures 7 to 9 degrees.

It will be very windy tonight with clear spells and passing blustery or squally showers. Cold. Minimum temperatures 1 to 3 degrees. Slight frost in sheltered areas. Gale force gusty northwest winds.

Tomorrow, Sunday, will be cold and blustery. Expect a few showers, but it will be mainly dry and brighter later. Strong northwest winds easing. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees.