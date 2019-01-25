Finn Valley high jumper Sommer Lecky is the Donegal Sports Star for 2018

Sommer Lecky has just been revealed as the Donegal Sports Star for 2018 at the annual Donegal Sports Star Award in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Lecky has just been presented with her award by special guest, Irish champion jump jockey Ruby Walsh, before a full house in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Over 600 including of family, friends and supporters of all the county’s top sportspeople turned out for what has become the biggest social sporting night on the Donegal calendar.

Sunday the 15th of July is a date that Sommer Lecky and the Finn Valley Athletic Club will treasurer forever as a High Jump of 1.90m saw her claim a brilliant silver medal at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Helsinki, Finland.

Earlier in the year she won the Irish National Indoor high jump championship

She was a popular winner at the end of another year when Donegal reached many highs at home and abroad.

Earlier in the night Fr Michael Sweeney of Gaoth Dobhair and Fanad United was inducted into the Sports Star Hall of Fame, while award winners were presented in every sports discipline.

Myles Gallagher, who stepped down from presenting Sunday Sport on Highland Radio, late last year, was the recipient of a special sporting acknowledgement.