Strong winds forecast for Donegal this weekend

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal with gusts of up to 110 km/h set to hit the county this weekend.

A period of strong and blustery north west winds will develop on Saturday and high seas are also expected.

Winds could hit average speeds of 55 to 65km/h, giving gusts of 90 and 110km/h.

The strongest of the winds will be in exposed coastal locations.

The warning is valid from Saturday, January 26 at 20:00 to Sunday, January 27 at 09:00.