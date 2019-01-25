The mental health charity, GROW, is hosting a free four-week community mental health programme in Donegal.

The mental health education and wellness programme will take place in the Pastoral Centre in Letterkenny, commencing on Wednesday, January 30 and concluding on February 20.

The programme includes four weekly talks, all of which take place from 11am to 12.30pm. Those interested can attend all four talks or any one of the sessions.

The first talk will take place on Wednesday, January 30 and will focus on understanding your mental health.

The second talk, Wednesday, February 6 will be about stress management while the third talk, on February 13, will centre on resilience as well as maintaining emotional wellness.

The final talk on Wednesday, February 20 will focus on the GROW mental health recovery model. All the talks are free of charge.

local GROW Area Coordinator, Maria Whelan, said: "The community awareness programme aims to develop people's thinking around the subject of mental health, its relevance to our lives today and the need and importance of maintaining one's mental health and general sense of well-being.

“In association with the See Change’ mental health campaign, we are aiming to create an environment where people are more open and positive in their attitudes towards their mental health."

GROW is Ireland’s largest community based mental health organisation and has been helping people on the road to recovery for 50 years. GROW holds weekly mental health support groups across in Dungloe, Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Buncrana, Stranorlar, Carndonagh and Killybegs. Meetings are for those aged over 18, free to attend and confidential.

For more information on the upcoming mental health programme or your nearest GROW group, contact Maria on 086 770 2860 or visit www.grow.ie